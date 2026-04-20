President Trump has been slammed by the daughter of one of his favorite musicians for using one of her father's most iconic songs in a cryptic social media post in the midst of the Iran war.

A recording of Frank Sinatra performing the 1969 hit 'My Way' in 1977 was posted to with no caption or comment on the president's Truth social page over the weekend, prompting many to wonder about the significance of the song's opening line that the 'end is near'.

But while the lyric 'regrets, I've had a few,' could be applied to Trump's feelings about the conflict which has dragged on for over 50 days and sent the global economy into crisis, his use of 'My Way' prompted Nancy Sinatra to lay down the law with the president about using her father's music.

After one fan tagged her in a post pointing out that 'Trump goes against everything that Frank stood for', including her father's support for the civil rights movement , the 'These Boots are Made for Walkin' singer had a simple message for the president.

'This is a sacrilege,' 85-year-old Nancy stated simply in response, making her the second world historic figure after Pope Leo XIV to attack Trump recently for violating something held sacred by many people.

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This is not the first time that Trump has come under fire for using an artist's music, often without consent, on social media, with some of the world's biggest musicians from the Rolling Stones to Sabrina Carpenter slamming the administration and demanding a takedown after their songs were used.

However, in response to another social media user, Nancy confirmed that she had no legal ability to prevent the president from using her father's music. She said: “Unfortunately, no. The only people who can do something are the publishers.”

But this is not the first, or second, time that the president has butted heads with the Sinatra family, also dancing to 'My Way' at his 2017 inauguration ball and even infuriating Frank Sinatra himself over a deal to perform at a Trump property in 1990.

Donald Trump has long been a Sinatra fan, here meeting him in 1988, but the same cannot be said for 'ol' blue eyes' (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sinatra was said to have butted heads with Trump while he was launching his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, with the then-property developer signing 'ol blue eyes' to perform at the opening of his $1 billion development.

However, Trump would change his mind about the singer's fee which he considered 'a little rich', according to Sinatra's manager Eliot Weisman in his autobiography The Way It Was.

Compounding this, Trump also decided to cut Sinatra's support acts, the esteemed Sammy Davis Jr. Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé. After Weisman reportedly tried to strangle Trump with his own tie over the changes, he took the new deal to Sinatra.

Weisman said that Sinatra's response was immediate and expletive-laden. He told his manager to tell Trump to 'go f--k himself', and if he couldn't, he should give the crooner the developer's number, so he can tell him himself.