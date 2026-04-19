President Donald Trump has sparked concerns after sharing a Truth Social post about 'the end being near'.

Posting on Truth Social this weekend, Trump shared a video of Frank Sinatra singing 'My Way' which began with: "And now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain."

It continues: "My friend, I'll say it clear, I'll state my case, of which I'm certain, I've lived a life that's full, I traveled each and every highway, and more, much more than this, I did it my way.

"Regrets, I've had a few, but then again, too few to mention. I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption. I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway, and more, much more than this, I did it my way."

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People found the video to be a little ominous, with several people concerned over Trump's health, while others questioned the meaning behind the post and whether it related to the conflict with Iran.

Trump shared the video on Truth Social (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

One person wrote: "Is he foreshadowing his demise....?"

While another said: "I would focus more on the 'I did it my way' than 'the end is near'."

And a third added: "Such a chilling subliminal. Either the end is near for us or Donald Trump. Either way, this series gets no better anytime soon."

Another said: "Trump sharing those exact lines from My Way feels like a clear signal. He plans to finish the Iran situation exactly on his terms with no regrets and no bending to outside pressure. Straight message that he will see it through his own path."

Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan for peace talks (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Earlier on Sunday (April 19), Trump shared a post where he renewed plans to 'knock out' Iran's power plants and bridges.

He also explained that he was sending vice president JD Vance to Pakistan to conduct peace talks, writing: "Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations."

Trump continued: "We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

UNILAD has reached out to The White House for comment.