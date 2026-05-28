Donald Trump means business when it comes to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran since the end of February.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping channel that sits between Iran, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It serves at the only route from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, and around 25 percent of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes through the strait, says the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Disruption to flows through the Strait would have huge consequences for world oil markets," the IEA adds, and Iran's blocking of the channel has done just that.

Advert

With this in mind, the US has been trying to reach a deal with Iran that would see the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened again. Such a deal is yet to be met after weeks of negotiations, however.

The Strait of Hormuz has been largely blocked off by Iran for weeks (UNILAD)

Initially Iran simply wanted to block the strait, but now the country actually wants to own the key passageway and make ships sailing through it pay up.

There's been suggestions that the supposed ownership of the strait be shared between Oman and Iran, but Donald Trump said that isn't an option.

"The strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump declared on Tuesday (May 26).

He went on (via The Guardian): "Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it. But nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have."

The POTUS proceeded to issue a threat to Oman should the country not adhere to his wishes.

"Oman will behave just like everybody else. Or else we’ll have to blow them up," Trump said. "They understand that. They’ll be fine."

While some thought that that the president might have misspoken, the Department of State has reshared his sentiments on Twitter, seemingly confirming that Trump was being serious about his threats to Oman.

Donald Trump has threatened to 'blow up' Oman (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Iran has recently launched the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which declared that no vessel may transit the strategic waterway without its explicit approval.

There were rumors of a supposed toll on the ships passing through, but Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Australia's ABC that this isn't the incase.

However, he did state that 'navigation and the preservation of the ecosystem of the Strait, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will have costs', per CNBC.