Inside the world’s deadliest prison, where the director has described conditions as 'hell', the lights are never switched off.

Formerly known as the 'murder capital of the world', El Salvador is now home to the world’s largest prison, where up to 40,000 of the most dangerous criminals are being held under brutal conditions - many of which, critics suggest, violate international human rights standards.

The prison, which is the size of 32 soccer pitches, is protected by an electronic dome, meaning that while it's 'impossible for anything to be smuggled in', cell phone signal is also completely blocked inside the facility.

A new Channel 5 documentary exploring inside CECOT, officially known as the Terrorism Confinement Center, sheds light on the conditions that inmates are subject to, including a concrete hole that prisoners may be locked in for up to 30 days for stepping out of line.

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CECOT is home to 40,000 of the most deadly criminals. (John Moore/Getty Images)

During the documentary, titled Richard Madeley on Murder Row, the prison director, Belarmino García, revealed that the lights have never been switched off in the facility - and never will be.

He said: "We have a 24/7 lighting system.

"It's simply part of the protocol, I need to be able to see what they are doing."

Director García further noted that inmates sleep on multi-level metal beds, without a mattress, pillow, or covers.

The only item allowed inside the cells is a bible - beyond that, inmates are not allowed screens, books, or newspapers, and talking must be kept to a minimum.

CECOT was built as part of President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gang violence in 2023, and primarily holds alleged gang members and some of El Salvador’s most dangerous criminals, including members of MS-13 and Barrio 18.

Inmates are serving consecutive sentences of more than 700 years. (Marvin RECINOS / AFP via Getty Images)

One inmate admitted during an interview that he had 'no regrets' about killing 30 innocent people, and would do the same again if he were to be let out.

But he will never be freed from the prison, where many of the inmates hold consecutive sentences of more than 700 years.

The prisoners are counted daily despite rigorous security, and are kept in the cells for 23 and a half hours of the day.

The criminals eat the same meal twice every day. (John Moore/Getty Images)

During the 30 minutes they are allowed out, they practice calisthenics, and are read passages from the bible.

And as far as meal times are concerned, the criminals are served the same meal twice a day, every day - beans and rice.

Richard Madeley on Murder Row is now available to stream on Channel 5.