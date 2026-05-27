Matthew Perry's assistant receives prison sentence for his part in actor's tragic death

Matthew Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa has been sentenced to 41 months behind bars after injecting the actor with at least three shots of ketamine before his tragic death.

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death in August 2024 and he was sentenced this week.

Perry, best known for his role in Friends, was found unresponsive in the pool at his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with a coroner later ruling he died due to the 'acute effects of ketamine'.

Iwamasa admitted to leaving Perry alone in the backyard jacuzzi before he was found unresponsive and face down in the water.

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The assistant had asked for sentence of six months in prison and six months of home detention, but he was ultimately handed the prosecution's recommendation of 41 months behind bars.