Mackenzie Shirilla is to spend a number of years in prison after she was found guilty of murdering her then-boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan.

Shirilla, 17 at the time, drove a car at 100 miles per hour directly into a wall in Strongsville, Ohio in July 2022.

The criminal has long insisted she blacked out and never meant to kill Russo and Flanagan, but she was ultimately convicted of 12 felony offences, including murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide.

The horrifying incident has made headlines once more after the release of The Crash, a Netflix documentary telling the story and featuring interviews with Shirilla's parents.

Mackenzie Shirilla's prison sentence explained

After being charged with 12 felony courts in Ohio, a judge handed Shirilla two concurrent sentences of 15 years behind bars, meaning they are being served at the same time rather than one after another.

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A Netflix documentary on Mackenzie Shirilla's crimes has been released (Netflix)

As murder carries a life sentence under Ohio law, there is no fixed release date attached to Shirilla's sentence and she won't be eligible for parole until October 2037.

Kat Crowder, a former prison inmate of the convicted criminal, recently shared her experience of Shirilla in a video she shared to TikTok.

The former prisoner claims Shirilla is an entirely different person to the one depicted in the documentary.

"When I was in prison with her, it was at the beginning of her sentence, and the Mackenzie that came on to Netflix was not the same Mackenzie that I witnessed in prison," Crowder said.

“She thrived for fame, even when I was in prison with her, she thought she was going to be the representative of the prison."

The ex Ohio inmate added: "Let me tell you something, Mackenzie Shirilla did not walk around that prison yard with an ounce of remorse.

Mackenzie Shirilla has no 'remorse' according to one former inmate (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

"Mackenzie did not walk around that prison yard thinking about those lost loved ones that she claimed to think about every single day. [She] walked around the prison thinking, how is she going to get in with the cool kids?"

Crowder, who is now out of prison and living with her daughter in Nashville, concluded: "When I was in there with Mackenzie, all she cared about was doing her makeup, walking around in the yard with her one or two friends that were also very similar to her: young girls, social media influencer wannabes, thinking that it was a high school popularity contest.

"She was starting to hang out with the lifers who were more institutionalised and harder