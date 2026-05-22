Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch shared an adoring message with his family just days before his sudden death at the age of 41.

The tragic passing of the driving legend was confirmed on Thursday (May 21) by his family who released a joint statement with NASCAR.

Earlier in the day, the family stated that Busch had been sent to hospital with a severe illness, but his cause of death has not yet been shared.

The heartbreaking statement read: "On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch."

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They described the 41-year-old as a 'future Hall of Famer' and a 'rare talent' which only comes around 'once in a generation'.

At the time of his death, Busch was in his 22nd full-time season in NASCAR'S top division, where he had won two Cup Series titles and 63 races.

The Busch family released a joint statement with Nascar following his tragic death. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans," the statement continued.

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha Busch, and their two young children, Brexton and Lennix.

"NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon," the statement concluded.

Just days before his death, the dad-of-two shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, wishing their son, Brexton, a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Brexton!!!," he wrote.





"Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!"

It was reported that Busch called for medical attention during a race at Watkins Glenn on May 10 for a 'substantial cough', and had won a race just less than week before his death.

And the words he spoke following his final victory now hold a very different kind of weight.

"You never know when the last one is," he said speaking to Fox.

The driver's last words following his final victory will now hold weight forever. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

He added: "But, you know, here with the truck stuff right now, it’s awesome just to be a part of Spire Motorsports."

Tributes from fans and friends have since poured in following the devastating announcement.

"Absolutely cannot comprehend this news," former teammate Denny Hamlin wrote on social media.

"We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB."

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski added: "Absolute shock. Very hard to process."