Doctors warn of ‘bag of worms’ testicle condition affecting 1 in 5 men that can harm fertility

Healthcare professionals are warning about a testicle condition that is reportedly affecting as many as one in five men.

Varicoceles are surprisingly condition, impacting between 15 and 20 percent of all men and can sometimes affect male fertility.

A varicocele is when a vain or even a collection of veins in the scrotum become enlarged, which ultimately ruins the optimal environment for sperm.

The NHS say that these veins are most common on the left scrotum, but can occur on either side.

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The NHS Milton Keynes University Hospital explains: "It is not certain what causes varicocele. It is possible that a valve defect in the veins may be causing the veins to widen. Varicocele is not always visible but it does affect the blood flow in the testicles.

The condition ruins the optimal environment for sperm (Getty Stock Photo)

"If it becomes enlarged, it could cause the testicles to shrink and possibly reduce your fertility. Varicocele repair may improve fertility, but this is not guaranteed."

What are the symptoms of varicoceles?

Urologist Professor Suks Minhas spoke to the Metro about some of the symptoms to be aware of, which include 'pain and discomfort in the left testicle'.

The expert went on to note that 90 percent of men with the condition experience symptoms on the left side to begin with.

Professor Suks added: "Other common sensations may include a dull or aching pain, swelling, and testicular atrophy. Larger varicoceles have also been described as feeling like a bag of worms or twisted veins."

The difference between a normal testicle and one with varicocele (Getty Stock Images)

However, the healthcare professional noted that the condition can be asymptomatic for some men.

Can varicoceles impact fertility?

Short answer, yes. Professor Ramsay spoke to the Metro about how varicoceles are essentially 'heating the testicle', which in turn can cause infertility in men.

Varicoceles are pretty common (Getty Stock Photo)

"This happens because there is more blood around the testicle because the veins are dilated and distended, and the flow of the blood is coming from above in the abdomen, where the blood is warmer," Professor Ramsay said.

"Testicles are in the scrotum because they like around 3°C below core temperature. But varicoceles warm the testicles and in so doing, causes oxidative stress."

Oxidative stress can see certain harmful chemicals mix with seminal fluid and reduce sperm quality.

Professor Ramsay concluded by saying varicoceles could well 'disturb some of the other functions of the testicles'.

Treatment should see functions return to normal levels, though.