A witness has recalled the chilling sounds a death row inmate made after he was asked to 'rate his pain' during an execution that went wrong.

Tony Carruthers, who was convicted in connection with three 1994 murders, was granted a stay of execution last week after staff members were unable to find a vein to administer a lethal injection.

The Department of Corrections stated that medical personnel ‘quickly established a primary IV line’ at the start of the execution, but they could not locate a suitable backup line which is essential for the TDOC execution protocol.

"The team continued to follow the protocol, but could not find another suitable vein. The team attempted to insert a central line pursuant to the protocol, but the procedure was unsuccessful," a statement from healthcare professionals said.

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"The execution was then called off.”

The execution of Tony Carruthers failed (Getty Stock Photo)

A Nashville judge permitted reporters to witness the full execution of prisoners should they wish in an order which was passed earlier this year, meaning journalists could hear in on a death row inmate's final moments.

Commercial Appeal reported that one reporter from their news team heard more than they probably should have in the witness room.

An unidentified man asked Carruthers 'what the pain was like?' and to rate it on a scale from one to ten.

Following that, pained groans could be heard before the execution was called off.

Casey Stubbs, director of the ACLU's Capital Punishment Project, described the failed execution as ‘barbaric', according to Commercial Appeal.

"Permitting Tony Carruthers' execution without ordering DNA testing was a grave injustice," Stubbs said in a statement. "This injustice turned barbaric when Tennessee’s efforts to set an IV line for the lethal drugs failed and the executioners continued to press forward anyway with the botched execution."

Tony Carruthers was convicted in connection with three 1994 murders (Tennessee Department of Correction)

Melanie Verdecia, pro bono counsel for Carruthers, was not happy with recent events, claiming that the state was ‘torturing a man who maintains his innocence in the name of justice.’

"This is not how our system is supposed to work," Verdecia added.

Gov. Bill Lee has since issued a reprieve to delay Carruthers execution by an entire year, a move which has been praised by people who have long argued Carruthers is innocent.

DeLiberato added: "I am so grateful that we are going to have a chance to prove what we've been saying and what Tony has been saying for 30 years, that he didn't commit this crime.

"I cannot wait to tell his family."