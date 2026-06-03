Air fryers have become a kitchen staple for millions of households since they're quick, versatile, and cheap to run.

In fact, stats suggest that between 60 and 70 percent of all American households own one.

But there's a conversation worth having about what's coating the inside of yours, and whether it's quietly adding to your body's chemical load every time you cook dinner.

The concern centers on PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a family of synthetic chemicals used in non-stick coatings like polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

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Known as 'forever chemicals' because they break down extremely slowly in both the environment and the human body, PFAS have been linked to a range of serious health conditions.

PFAS exposure is associated with several serious conditions (Getty Stock Image)

What health conditions are linked to 'forever chemicals'?

A comprehensive 2025 review published in the journal Life by researchers at the Slovak Medical University found that long-chain PFAS exposure is associated with lipid disorders, hypertension, thyroid disorders, infertility, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and kidney and liver damage.

The scale of human exposure is already significant. Data from the CDC's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found that over 95 percent of the US population has detectable levels of PFAS in their blood, and the chemicals have also been found in breast milk and umbilical cord blood, raising particular concerns about transfer to developing fetuses and infants.

Dr Hannah Moody, Director of Research and Engagement at Breast Cancer UK, says the risk from air fryers specifically is relatively low, but that doesn't mean it's worth ignoring.

"For air fryers in particular, exposure to PFAS is relatively low and largely comes from damage or scratches to the non-stick coating, as they are generally not heated to the high temperatures that can cause PFAS release," she explains.

"Although the amount you're exposed to from air fryers on its own is likely too small to harm your health, it still matters. That's because it adds to the many different chemicals we come into contact with in our everyday lives, which together can have an impact on our health over time."

So, when does it become a bigger problem? The risk is most acute when your air fryer's coating is worn or scratched, through everyday use of metal utensils, abrasive cleaning, or general wear over time.

A 2024 study that tested six types of aluminium-based cookware coated in PTFE or ceramic found that prolonged heating above 250°C affected the internal structure of all the cookware tested, and this is a temperature some air fryers can approach on their highest settings.

Data from the CDC's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found that over 95 percent of the US population has detectable levels of PFAS in their blood (Getty Stock Image)

Are 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer?

A landmark 2023 study published in EBioMedicine by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found a 56 percent increased rate of thyroid cancer diagnosis per doubling of a key PFAS compound in plasma, with similar results when isolating specific cancer subtypes.

It's worth noting that this research concerns PFAS exposure broadly, not air fryers specifically, but it underlines why cumulative exposure matters.

As Dr Moody puts it: "PFAS are known as forever chemicals as they break down very slowly, meaning they can build up in the body, and the environment, over long periods of time. It is the long-term exposure to low levels of multiple chemicals that is most concerning from a human health perspective."

Research has also linked PFAS accumulation to thyroid disease, fertility problems, elevated cholesterol, and certain cancers, such as breast cancer, with the Environmental Working Group identifying developmental and reproductive toxicity among the harms, including low birth weight, harm to the male reproductive system, and pregnancy-induced high blood pressure.

Legislators are starting to take it seriously too. Minnesota became the first US state to ban the sale of non-stick cookware coated with PFAS in January 2025, with Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Colorado moving ahead with their own bans or restrictions, enforcement dates ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Many air fryer brands have already started moving away from PTFE coatings, switching to ceramic non-stick alternatives marketed as PFAS-free.

But Dr Moody urges caution even here, pointing out a gray area that manufacturers are not legally required to disclose.

"Ceramic alternatives, while PFAS free, may still use a coating to provide the non-stick properties of certain cookware," she says.

For air fryers in particular, exposure to PFAS is relatively low and largely comes from damage or scratches to the non-stick coating (Getty Stock Image)

'Cookware coatings can contain or release other potentially harmful chemicals'

"These coatings can contain or release other potentially harmful chemicals, such as siloxane and titanium dioxide, when used or damaged. Cookware manufacturers are not required to release the makeup of their products by law, making it difficult to know which chemicals are being used."

Her recommendation for those looking to reduce exposure altogether? Go back to basics.

"Safer alternatives include cookware made from stainless steel, cast iron or glass, which are naturally non-stick," Dr Moody says. "This means they are less likely to have any other chemicals added."

For the millions of people who use an air fryer every day and have never once thought about this, Dr Moody's message isn't one of panic, but it is one of precaution.

She adds: "While more research is needed, existing evidence linking PFAS exposure to several health conditions, including breast cancer, is concerning. It is therefore best to try and reduce your exposure to PFAS and other potentially harmful chemicals where you can.

"Remember that small changes to your lifestyle can make a big difference when it comes to your chemical exposure."

That means by checking whether your air fryer's basket is scratched or worn, avoiding metal utensils on non-stick surfaces, and considering what other sources of PFAS exposure, takeaway packaging, cosmetics, clothing, you might be able to cut some out of your daily routine.