Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

Hunter Biden has clapped back at online trolls after they tried to link him to that infamous bag of cocaine found at the White House.

The son of former US President Joe Biden recently marked a major personal milestone, sharing a video on Monday (June 2) to celebrate seven years of sobriety following his well-documented struggles with addiction.

“I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life,” he said in the clip, adding: “Seven years, clean and sober.”

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But while many people offered support, it didn’t take long for critics to pile in.

Biden became a frequent target for right-wing operatives hoping to pin shame and scandal on his father before the 2020 U.S. election. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

One social media user bluntly replied: “Bulls***. That was your bag of coke in the White House.”

And Hunter didn’t hold back with his response.

“It most definitely was not,” he shot back, before joking: “I would never have forgotten my drugs.”

At one point, he even quipped: “I would never have wasted cocaine by putting it up my nose,” prompting laughter from the troll who had accused him.

The comments appeared to reference the small bag of cocaine discovered in the West Wing back in July 2023, which led to a Secret Service investigation but ultimately no suspect being publicly identified.

Hunter Biden has long been a target for political critics, especially during his father’s time in office and throughout the 2020 US election campaign, with opponents frequently attempting to tie his past struggles to wider political attacks.

The controversy surrounding him didn’t stop there.

Former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, fired back at social media users after they accused him of leaving a bag of cocaine at the White House (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What was Hunter Biden charged with?

In December 2024, Joe Biden faced backlash from both sides of the political spectrum after issuing a pardon to his son, arguing that Hunter had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” by the Department of Justice.

Earlier that year, Hunter had been convicted of federal gun charges in June, before later pleading guilty to nine federal tax charges in September.

Just days before his sobriety post went viral, former First Lady Jill Biden also spoke candidly about the family’s experience during an appearance on The View.

Reflecting on their time in the White House, she admitted: “I’m sorry that I didn’t talk about it a little bit more.”

She added that she hopes being more open going forward might help others dealing with similar struggles, calling addiction “such a tough, tough thing to deal with”.

In her memoir, View from the East Wing, Jill also revealed that she and Joe Biden rarely spoke publicly about Hunter’s addiction at the time.

“I think we were partly in denial,” she wrote, while questioning why someone with support, resources and a loving family would still fall into drug use.

Despite the past controversies, Hunter’s latest post shows he’s focused on his recovery - and, judging by his response, he’s still got a sharp sense of humour when it comes to shutting down his critics.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.



