Pete Davidson shares emotional decision he has to make ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Pete Davidson is facing a bit of a dilemma over how to tell his young daughter about his father who tragically died on 9/11.

The deadliest terror attack in modern history saw 2,977 people lose their lives after four passenger planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists on September 11, 2001.

With the 25th anniversary of the horrific attacks this week, those who lost loved ones are reflecting many years on.

Davidson lost his father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, on 9/11.

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With Davidson celebrating his 33rd birthday this year, he has come to the emotional realization he is fast approaching the age in which his dad died.

“I thought, ‘Oh, he was an old guy. He’s 33,’” he told the New York Post in a recent interview. "But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad.

“So this year is extra tough, but also extra beautiful because I get to spend the day with Scottie. It’ll be very healing and special.”

Pete Davidson is remembering his father 25 years on (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Last December, Davidson welcomed a new addition to the family after daughter Scottie was born.

The actor and the comedian told the New York Post that his daughter immediately became interested in her grandfather after being drawn to a photo of Scott in Davidson's house.

Davidson continued: "When Scottie was first born, we’d give her a bath in the sink, and there’s a picture of my dad above the sink. She would always stare at it.

"You’re like, ‘I don’t know if that’s because that’s the only picture there and she’s brand new and just observing things.’ But then I moved back to Brooklyn and put the picture in a different location. When I walk around, Scottie always turns her head and looks at him.

“I don’t know what I believe in, but I like to think that his presence is somehow around.”

Davidson welcomed his daughter Scottie with Elsie Hewitt in December (Instagram/@elsie)

As she gets older and starts asking more questions, Davidson wants to speak with his daughter abut her grandfather, but he knows when that day comes it will be tricky.

He added to the New York Post: "Luckily, I have some time. Honestly, this year is way harder than it’s been in a really long time because I have Scottie, and now I’m the age that my dad was when he died. So I’m just kind of like, ‘Holy s***.'"

With the 25th anniversary this week, Davidson has teamed up with Jon Stewart to host 'NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Comedy Benefit'.

The money raised will go to several charities supporting those impacted by the tragedy of 9/11.