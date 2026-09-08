Chris Rock shares the 'only way' he'd return to the Oscars after Will Smith slap
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Chris Rock shares the 'only way' he'd return to the Oscars after Will Smith slap

Chris Rock hosted the 2022 Oscars event and received Will Smith's infamous slap on stage

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Topics: Chris Rock, Will Smith, Oscars, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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