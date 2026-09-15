Four theories behind Taylor Swift's surprise 2026 Emmys appearance after she makes unexpected cameo
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Four theories behind Taylor Swift's surprise 2026 Emmys appearance after she makes unexpected cameo

Could Taylor Swift's Law & Order-inspired ad featuring Mariska Hargitay include cryptic clues about her next music move? Fans think so

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, Celebrity, Emmy Awards

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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