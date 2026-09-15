Taylor Swift crashes Emmys in unannounced Law & Order: SVU sketch: 'Hiding in plain sight'
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Taylor Swift crashes Emmys in unannounced Law & Order: SVU sketch: 'Hiding in plain sight'

Taylor Swift sent fans into an Easter egg tailspin during an Emmys SVU skit, whispering a cryptic riddle directly into the camera.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: CTV

Topics: Taylor Swift, Emmy Awards

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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