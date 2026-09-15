Macaulay Culkin chokes up honouring screen mom Catherine O'Hara at Emmys
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Macaulay Culkin chokes up honouring screen mom Catherine O'Hara at Emmys

Culkin was joined by Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy as all three paid tribute to their late on-screen mom

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Macaulay Culkin, Emmy Awards, Celebrity, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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