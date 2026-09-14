Perez Hilton's family sets the record straight on his condition following 'false reports'
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Perez Hilton's family sets the record straight on his condition following 'false reports'

Perez Hilton's family have shared an update on his residential treatment as they blasted internet trolls

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Perez Hilton, Mental Health, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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