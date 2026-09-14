Perez Hilton's family sets the record straight on his condition following 'false reports'

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

The family of Perez Hilton have released an update on his ongoing recovery after he was hospitalized last month.

The 48-year-old gossip blogger, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., sparked concern on August 4 after appearing to harm himself during a live broadcast.

The incident prompted worried fans to immediately call emergency services for a welfare check.

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Now, after spending several weeks in a medical facility receiving treatment for physical injuries, Hilton's family confirmed he has moved to the next stage of his recovery.

Releasing a joint statement to his followers, his team and family said: "It’s been more than a month since the events of August 4, and we wanted to share an update with everyone who has continued to reach out, send messages, and share well wishes for Perez and our family.

"After weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for his physical injuries, Perez entered a residential treatment program where he can focus fully on his mental health and recovery.

"This was an important next step, but there’s still a long road ahead. Perez is expected to remain in residential treatment for several more weeks, potentially longer, depending on what his treatment team believes is best for his recovery. He still does not have access to his phone or laptop, and his contact with family and friends remains limited so that he can focus fully on getting better."

Perez Hilton has entered a residential treatment program to focus on his mental health, his family confirmed (David Becker/Getty Images)

The statement went on to shut down wild internet rumors regarding his cognitive condition.

"To be clear, Perez has not lost ten years of his memory, does not believe it’s 2016, and is not confused about where he is," it read. "He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family."

His three children are currently safe and doing well in the full-time care of their grandmother.

While expressing gratitude for the continued love, the family called out the online trolling Hilton has received.

It continued: "Unfortunately, we’ve also seen some deeply disturbing comments from people saying they wish Perez had succeeded in taking his own life.

"Three children came frighteningly close to losing their father forever. There is nothing funny or entertaining about that."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, distress, or substance use, help is available 24/7. In the US, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. In the UK, call 111 or reach out to Samaritans on 116 123.