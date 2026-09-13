Two friends hiking on mountain found dead after 'abandoned' 999 call, inquest hears
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Two friends hiking on mountain found dead after 'abandoned' 999 call, inquest hears

Eddie Hall, 20, and Jayden Long, 19, were climbing Snowdonia when they passed away

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: UK News, Police

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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