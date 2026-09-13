Youngest woman on death row's haunting final words before she was taken away as her execution date looms
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Youngest woman on death row's haunting final words before she was taken away as her execution date looms

She will be put to death on September 30

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: WATE 6 On Your Side via YouTube

Topics: Death Row, Crime, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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