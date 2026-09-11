Two death row final meal items banned in Florida as state carries out 15th execution of the year

Florida death row inmates are banned from choosing two items for their final meal, as the 15th inmate executed this year opted for an unusual choice.

Daniel Owen Conahan Jr., the man connected to 'The Hog Trail Murders', was executed by the state of Florida just yesterday (September 10), after spending more than 25 years on death row.

The 72-year-old, who did not have a final statement, was pronounced dead at 6:12 pm, after receiving a three-drug lethal injection.

Conahan, who has maintained his innocence during his time in prison, ate a last meal of chicken, a baked potato, corn, soda and pumpkin pie, and he did not meet with any visitors prior to his execution.

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But inmates in Florida don't have complete freedom when it comes to choosing their final meal.

A number of restrictions are in place - including two items that are completely banned.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are strictly prohibited.

A pumpkin pie was served as part of his final meal. (Getty Stock Images)

But prisoners are also set a $40 budget, with officers noting that everything has to be sourced locally.

On top of that, inmates are not allowed to order from fast food chains.

But the rules don't stop there.

The food must be prepared by the prison staff, rather than brought in directly from an outside restaurant.

What are 'The Hog Trail Murders'?

Conahan was sentenced to death in 1996 for the kidnapping and strangling of Richard Allen Montgomery, whose mutilated body was found in the woods of a southwest Florida location.

But Montgomery's body wasn't the only one to be be found within the wooded area.

At least six other bodies were discovered over the course of three years.

He was only ever charged with one case, despite numerous bodies having been found in the vicinity. (Florida Department of Corrections)

Montgomery had been targeted after being offered money to pose for nude photographs, and investigators believed Conahan had lured him to the remote area before killing him.

They also suspected he was responsible for the wider 'Hog Trail Murders', as officers noted that any of the victims found within a 10-mile radius were likely killed by the same person.

Despite numerous discoveries, Conahan was never charged with any other homicides.

A total of 47 people were executed in the US in 2025, and Florida led the way with 19 lethal injections administered.

Conahan was the 15th inmate to be executed by the state this year, with one more scheduled for September 29.

The Department of Corrections notes that all Florida executions are by injection of a sedative, a paralytic, and a drug that stops the heart.