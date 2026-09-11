Man who went for dental treatment was left unable to walk or talk after suffering brain infection
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Man who went for dental treatment was left unable to walk or talk after suffering brain infection

Martyn Kurrant was quoted $54,000 to have the work done in the UK

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning/ITV

Topics: This Morning, UK News, Health, ITV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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