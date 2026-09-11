Man who went for dental treatment was left unable to walk or talk after suffering brain infection

A man who wanted to undergo dental treatment after gum disease was left with a much bigger health problem - having to learn to walk and talk once again.

Martyn Kurrant, from the United Kingdom, had substantial damage to 15 of his teeth due to gum disease, and was quoted £40,000 ($54,000) for treatment in the country.

However, Martin flew to Turkey for the treatment in 2024, as he couldn't afford the cost in the UK. He's now taking legal action with the clinic, believing their treatment caused his life-changing brain infection, which happened just three months after his procedure.

It had spread from his sinus, and he ended up having five brain surgeries, a titanium fitted into his skull, and was left unable to walk, or talk, he told ITV daytime show This Morning.

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Martin said he wanted the treatment to simply get his smile back, and be able to chew food properly again.

He had an abscess in his mouth while getting the treatment in Turkey, which he had told them about, however, they said it was fine to go ahead with the procedure.

Explaining the extent of the treatment, Martin's brother, John, told This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: "He had to have two teeth taken out, have nine implants, he was going to have a bone graft and a sinus lift."

Everything seemed to go to plan, but things started to go wrong when he had a seizure three months after the procedure. The consultant said he was lucky to be alive, and was resuscitated twice in the ambulance.

"There was a lot of crying and devastation," his mom, Sue, who moved into her son's home to support the family, said.

As well as having to learn to walk and talk again, Martin also had a thriving business, which his brother said he had to let go due to his health.

People from the UK traveling to Turkey for cheaper dental, or cosmetic work, is not uncommon at all. However, Martin has a message to those considering doing so.

"I nearly died. Don't do it."

An increasing number of Brits are going abroad to have dental work done (Getty Stock)

Although Martin is taking legal action from the clinic, it cannot be conclusively said that his treatment caused his problems.

In a statement to This Morning, the clinic said: "Mr Kurrant's treatment was carried out by qualified and experienced dental professionals following clinical assessment and informed consent. They particularly deny that their treatment caused or contributed to his neurological conditions, or that there was any inadequacy in his aftercare.

"They also deny the allegation about the cost of the treatment. They emphasize that these matters are currently subject to ongoing legal proceedings and they do not believe that it will be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

Martin said he was now 'sad' and just wants to 'be the same person he was before' his dysarthria and aphasia.

The family were also joined alongside dentist Dr. Rhona who revealed that the British Dental Association found, via a survey, that 95% of dentists said they had come across patients who had dental work done abroad, and a staggering 85% of these had a complication, or said something was wrong.























