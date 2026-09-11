A woman who was told her gastrointestinal issues were down to food poisoning was later told she had stage three colorectal cancer.

It was in September 2021 when Kara Miller, 41, reached out to her GP for advice, where she was told her symptoms were down to haemorrhoids, which she had had previously.

"It was surreal," Kara said. “I spoke on the phone with someone at my GP surgery and they told me it was haemorrhoids and it was fine."

However, Kara's symptoms did not disappear and a family bereavement meant she carried on with life at her corporate job, putting her health issues down to grief.

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But in February 2022, when the Brit was recovering from Covid-19, she began to feel 'really unwell'.

Healthcare professionals put her symptoms down to food poisoning, but Kara pushed for blood tests and a FIT test.

The results were unfortunately positive, so Kara underwent a colonoscopy in March 2022. A mass was discovered in her rectum.

Following more scans, she was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in April 2022.

Kara said: “One thing I’ve noticed and realised is you have to self-advocate.

The Brit was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 (SWNS)

“Being aware of cancer symptoms and how they present is really important to be aware of because it could effectively save your life.

“I had spoken to my GP and a private gastrointestinal doctor as I had medical cover."

She continued: “They also told me it was probably food poisoning despite seeing the positive FIT test.

“One of the resounding comments throughout that period was I was too young.

“I was aware it could be cancer but it just seemed so farfetched to me".

Recalling a colonoscopy appointment in March 2022, where her worse fears were realized, Kara said: "The doctor said I’m going to take a biopsy of this. I said ‘is it cancer?’

“I remember him holding my hand and slightly nodding.

“From that moment I went into total shock – I couldn’t believe it, it was an out-of-body experience."

Kara then underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy, before having a six-hour-long surgery to remove the tumor.

She was fitted with a temporary ileostomy bag, before undergoing a further 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

The Brit also had reversal surgery in August 2023.

Kara is now cancer-free and has been working as a cancer rehabilitation specialist.

“In 2024 I started this new normal,” she said.

Kara is now cancer-free (SWNS)

“Whilst I was physically fit, I played netball internationally and I was quite strong. I would say the mental aspect after treatment and everything finished was by far harder for me than physical treatment.

“Now I work with a charity helping individuals who have gone through long-term health conditions and cancer."

Kara has also been sharing her story on TikTok (@‌rehabbykara), as she bids to spread awareness surrounding the disease.

She said: “I always caveat this is my experience and what I’ve done but speak to your own medical team.

“Sharing your story is vulnerable, especially on social media”.