The contractor responsible for Trump's reflecting pool refurbishment have broken their silence following a summer of scandals.

Prosecutors dismissed its case against numerous people who had been charged with vandalizing the refurbished pool, which stretches 2,030 feet between the Lincoln Memorial on the west and the Washington Monument on the east, earlier this summer.

Trump had made numerous allegations that criminals had put 'a 250 foot long gash into the beautiful facade' of the pool, as well as accusing people of 'doing something' to create algae.

But the contractor behind the renovation, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, has finally broken its silence, stating that it was indeed 'human oversight' on their part that was responsible.

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The New York Times reported that the company's design and implementation of the project had fallen short.

They further admitted that the 'American flag blue' color used on the liner contained chemicals that were 'incompatible' with each other.

Trump has accused numerous 'vandals' of destroying the pool, prior to the contractor's admission. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

In a statement, they said: "The chemical on top reached a temperature hotter than what the compound underneath could withstand, and the heat caused the bottom layer to blister and come loose.

"The contractor said it had not expected that outcome because it was very uncommon to mix the two products in that way."

Trump had accused unidentified 'vandals', and former Olympic canoeist David Hearn was even charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the destruction.

Prior to the charges being dropped, speaking with UNILAD, Counsel for Hearn, Norm Eisen of Democracy Defenders Fund, Mary Dohrmann of Washington Litigation Group, said: "The government is continuing to attack an innocent man. Our first filing in the case on July 10 included photographic evidence from before Mr Hearn touched the Reflecting Pool proving that he caused no damage.

Trump had a specific vision for the pool. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Our other filings provided even more proof. Finally, the US Attorney's own motion on July 31 admitted the damage was caused by 'a botched installation and not vandalism'.

"We are reviewing all legal remedies, including for this continued harassment. It is outrageous."

Speaking close to July 4, the US president said: "Look what VANDALS did to the grass connecting the vandalized World War II Monument and the vandalized Reflecting Pool, which will be opened again, and better than ever, shortly."

"Anybody who thinks the Reflecting Pool wasn't vandalized should go back to Law School," he added.

Following the shock admission, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, which the government paid $14.7 million to carry out the refurbishments, now plans to undertake major repairs.

"President Trump promised to make D.C. safe and beautiful, and he’s delivering," a White House spokesperson said, speaking with the outlet.