Reflecting Pool suffers yet another disaster after $16 million renovation and 'vandal' controversy

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has suffered yet another disaster after a whopping $16 million was spent on renovating it.

Donald Trump's renovation project saw the National Mall's water feature drained and resurfaced, while the bottom of the pool was painted 'American flag blue'.

But just a matter of weeks after the works were completed, the pool's water began turning green from algae.

The paint on the monument also began to peel off, with the president taking to Truth Social to blame vandalism.

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He said: "We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.

"Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.

"No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work."

Former Olympian canoeist David Hearn faced a decade behind bars after being accused of vandalism and was indicted by a federal grand jury on a single felony count of property destruction.

The Reflecting Pool has been in the news a lot in recent weeks (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

However, the case was dismissed after government lawyers admitted that evidence proved the pool’s extensive peeling was the result of a 'flawed installation by the contractor' and a 'rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration'.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said: "Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt."

Powerful storms have hit Washington DC in recent days and the Reflecting Pool is starting to look worse for wear once more.

Videos and photos shared on X show the tourist attraction filled with fallen trees and dirty rainwater, while debris and fencing surrounding the pool has managed to become submerged.

Safe to say Trump could be putting his hand in his pocket once more to return the Reflecting Pool to its former glory.

Throughout Trump accusing him of vandalism, Hearn maintained his innocence, explaining that he reached into the water to examine a piece of lining that was already peeling off.

A National Park Service witness previously admitted under oath that the pool was already leaking millions of gallons of water on a weekly basis before the ex Olympian touched it.

After the charges were dropped against Hearn, his lawyers said in a statement: "Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong.

"The government's approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr Hearn an apology.”