Elizabeth Holmes’ secret documentary finally revealed with unsettling trailer
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Elizabeth Holmes’ secret documentary finally revealed with unsettling trailer

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced after defrauding investors out of millions with her tech start-up Theranos

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, US News, Technology, Documentaries

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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