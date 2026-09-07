Elizabeth Holmes’ secret documentary finally revealed with unsettling trailer

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been revealed as the subject of a documentary which was filmed in the weeks leading to her 11-year and three-month prison sentence.

Holmes, who was the CEO of a legendary startup, which claimed it could test hundreds of conditions against just one drop of blood.

However, this wasn’t true, and Holmes was later found guilty on four counts of fraud and conspiracy at the failed tech company.

In an 18 November 2022 court hearing, Holmes was sentenced to 135 months behind bars, and at the time, was heavily pregnant and raising a one-year-old.

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In the end, she surrendered to prison on April 27, 2023, and had given birth in February to a little girl.

But it turns out, Holmes did more than prepare for birth and took care of her children in the run up to serving her time. Apparently, she welcomed a documentary team into her hold 34 days before surrendering to the State.

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years for fraud (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

This news came out after the A24-backed doc, titled You Can See Everything, was involved in a secret screening at the Telluride Film Festival.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, according to the Daily Mail, attendees had to relinquish their mobile phones before the screening.

However, the trailer has since been released.

Holmes, 42, and Fielder can be seen in the clip, staring in each other’s eyes for around a minute as they talk about her truthfulness.

"I don't have anything to deceive you on,” Holmes can be heard telling him during the very long and quiet pauses of their conversation.

She added: “Of course I'm not deceiving you. I'm engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There's no reason for me to do that.”

“OK. All right. OK, good chat,” Fielder responded. “You're being real right now?”

“I'm always being real,” Holmes said.

Holmes then went on to repost the trailer on X, writing that she is ‘always being real.’

In the comments of her post, people had mixed reactions to her claim to ‘being real’ considering she’s currently in prison in Texas for fraud.

“Except for that time you very publicly weren’t. His agape mouth would catch flies if it wasn’t busy openly considering whether he’s being defrauded or not,” wrote one.

Another said: “FRAUDSTER LIAR THIEF.”

Someone else wrote: “Except the fraud but who even remembers that.”

Then, there were those who were baffled that she’s even able to post at all.

A user asked: “Seriously, how are you tweeting from prison?”

Another said: “Why are you even able to post from prison?”

There were also those who felt on edge by the trailer, claiming she is 'terrifying' and look like a 'psychopath'.

In criminal court, Holmes was convicted of wire fraud of more than $140 million, according to the Department of Justice.

In civil court, she was also charged with defrauding investors out of $700 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

So, questions about her ability to tell the truth when her investors may say otherwise, is a little valid. No?