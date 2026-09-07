New research reveals futuristic side effect Ozempic could have and it's more than just weight loss
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New research reveals futuristic side effect Ozempic could have and it's more than just weight loss

Mice on the medication outperformed those on strict diets in memory and blood sugar control

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Ozempic, Weight loss

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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