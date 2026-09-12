'Prophet of Doom' details worrying Royal Family theory in new predictions for 2026

The so-called 'Prophet of Doom' has weighed in on Prince Harry's decision to come to the UK and what might be in store for the king's son and his family in the near future.

British psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker has long shared his predictions for the Royals – Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in particular.

He's suggested over the last couple of years that Harry (whether that was with or without Meghan) would relocate back to the UK, and now the 41-year-old former senior royal has.

The celebrity couple stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the States shortly after. They've since spent the last six years in California raising their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

Advert

The family-of-four are thought to have moved to the Cotswolds, which is a couple of hours drive from London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently moved back to the UK (Vito Amati/The David Foster Foundation via Getty Images)

But before predicting that Harry would move, Hamilton-Parker – who predicted the Covid pandemic – expressed his concerns about his relationship with Meghan and feared that Harry would end up brokenhearted.

Back in 2019, he said that leaving the UK could be 'absolutely disastrous' for their marriage long-term. The psychic added at the time: "In fact, I think this couple will end up in disaster. I'm afraid Meghan Markle is going to break Harry's heart."

Now Hamilton-Parker has doubled down on his fears about Harry and Meghan's relationship following their decision to leave the US.

"I kind of expected [Harry's] return to be connected to the breakdown of the marriage," he admitted. "I felt, if I'm honest, that he would return alone. But he does seem to be returning with Meghan."

Psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker isn't optimistic about Harry and Meghan's future (@CraigHamiltonParker/YouTube)

Hamilton-Parker continued in his newly-released video: "It makes me wonder, is this kind of also showing that there are many serious rifts within the relationship that are now beginning to show.

"I think there have always been rifts that have been covered up and pasted, as it were, but I think they remain married, of course [...] but I still feel that there's problems underneath."

Hamilton-Parker went on to recall how he'd always said that Meghan and Harry would 'eventually break up' and that he thinks there's 'a lot more than meets the eye' when it comes to their recent UK move.

He added that he thinks that King Charles' youngest son is trying to 'rediscover himself', which might be aided by his return to England.

Could there be trouble in paradise for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? (John Nacion/WireImage)

While their may be strains in their marriage, one thing Harry and Meghan are unlikely needing to worry about is money.

The pair reportedly have a combined net worth of $60 million, a lot of which Harry inherited from his late mother Princess Diana who died aged 36 in 1996.

Meanwhile Meghan made her millions from her acting career. She played Rachel Zane in five seasons of the successful series Suits.

UNILAD have approached Harry and Meghan's reps for comment.