'Prophet of Doom' details worrying Royal Family theory in new predictions for 2026
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'Prophet of Doom' details worrying Royal Family theory in new predictions for 2026

British psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker had previously predicted that Prince Harry would move back to the UK from America

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family, UK News, Sex and Relationships

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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