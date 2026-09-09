Experts break down King Charles' letter to Harry and Meghan outlining their future in Royal Family
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Experts break down King Charles' letter to Harry and Meghan outlining their future in Royal Family

Several royal correspondents have given their expert opinion on what the King was really trying to say in his letter

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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