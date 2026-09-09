Experts break down King Charles' letter to Harry and Meghan outlining their future in Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK, but they will not be stepping back into life ad working royals, according to a letter authorized by King Charles.

The letter, sent to senior British officials and shared with Harry's team, reiterates that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain private citizens rather than working members of the Royal Family.

That means their charitable work can continue, but it will be carried out only in a personal capacity. It also made clear that the couple's financial independence and privacy will continue to be respected.

Details come as Harry and Meghan's return to Britain has attracted renewed attention following their decision to leave royal duties in 2020 and establish a life in California.

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Harry and Megan Markle returned to the U.K. in September. (Photo by Vito Amati/The David Foster Foundation via Getty Images)

What have experts said about the King's letter to Meghan and Harry?

Several royal experts have had their say on the letter from the King, such as former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, Ailsa Anderson, who told the Daily Mail that the letter was 'unequivocal' in it's message.

She said: "It was also cleverly done, making their position clear, but in response to queries by stakeholders [rather than by issuing their own statement.]

"The King is taking charge of the narrative and acting decisively to end any speculation."

ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship questioned why the letter had been released publicly, writing on X: "So have Harry and Meghan been formally told by the King to get back in their box, or is this Lord. Chamberlain letter simply setting out what we already knew?

"Either way, it's unusual to release a letter such as this in the public domain."

Former BBC Royal Correspondant Jennie Bond wrote to the Ipaper: "It could all have been done discreetly, but Buckingham Palace has allowed this formal guidance to be made public.

"There is to be no doubt: the door clearly remains firmly closed to any ambition the Sussexes might have harboured to resume their lives as working royals.

"And the King is not going to be bounced into accepting any change in their status just because they have chosen to return to the UK."

What did King Charles say about Harry and Meghan's royal status?

The letter from King Charles states that Harry and Meghan are 'no longer working Members of The Royal Family' after stepping down from representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign.

It adds: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity."

The document goes further, describing their position as 'akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.'

Wording also reflects the arrangement reached after the couple stepped away from official duties, under which there would be no 'half-in, half-out' role within the monarchy.

Donald Trump has had his say on 'Mexit' and whether the British Royal Family should take them back. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The development has also come amid criticism from President Donald Trump.

Speaking about the couple's return, Trump said on Truth Social: "I wouldn't have taken them back," before adding: "If I were the royal family, I would not have taken him back."

He also said: "I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect."