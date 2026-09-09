What pilot of deadly Amazon plane crash reportedly told wife moments after disaster
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What pilot of deadly Amazon plane crash reportedly told wife moments after disaster

The pilot was visibly shaken by the collision which killed five people

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Amazon, Plane

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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