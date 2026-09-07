Amazon plane crashes in Miami leaving 5 people dead as company releases statement
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Amazon plane crashes in Miami leaving 5 people dead as company releases statement

An Amazon plane crashed behind the Miami International Airport on September 6

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Plane, Florida, US News, Amazon

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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