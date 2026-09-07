Amazon plane crashes in Miami leaving 5 people dead as company releases statement

At least five people have been killed and another five injured after an Amazon Prime plane crashed near Miami airport.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a Boeing 767-300 cargo craft was attempting to land at the Miami International Airport on September 6, having traveled from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Per a statement released by the airport, the cause of the plane crash has not been determined. However, it was noted that it ‘overran the runway’.

This happens when a plane travels further than the runway allows, either veering off the runway, with SKYbrary stating it’s often referred to as a ‘runway excursion’.

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Its website says: “In event when an aircraft passes beyond the end of the runway during an aborted takeoff or landing operation. The overrun distance is described by the longitudinal distance traveled beyond the departure end of the runway.”

The Amazon plane allegedly overrun the runway (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When the incident was first reported, Amazon had stated it was ‘working’ with the authorities, and its priority was to support those in need.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said: “We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today. This is a fast-moving situation and we’re still gathering details. We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened. Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected.”

Later, it added its ‘deepest sympathies’ to the families of those who died in the crash, after the death count had been confirmed.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” Amazon said. “The airplane, which was operated by 21 Air, was attempting to land when this incident occurred. We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to learn more and will cooperate fully with any investigation.”





Chief Raied Jadallah said, as per the BBC, that the plane had collided with ‘multiple vehicles’ on a road behind the airport, leaving three people in critical condition in hospital.

At a press conference that evening, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said: “At least five people have lost their lives, and five others are injured.”

She added that rescue teams arrived at the scene within ‘seconds’.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has since added that more than 60 units and 200 personnel responded to the scene.

“Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients.”

It also went on to share that it worked to save someone who had been trapped.

The dept said: “Firefighters encountered a complex engine compartment fire and used foam from specialized airport firefighting units to extinguish the flames. Crews conducted search and rescue operations, locating and assessing patients throughout the scene.

“One person was trapped under one of the involved vehicles and had to be extricated by specialized MDFR technical rescue personnel. Specialized MDFR hazardous materials units safely shut down the aircraft’s engine and worked to mitigate a fuel leak.”