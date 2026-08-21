Eight people dead as charter plane crashes near remote Alaska radar site

All eight passengers onboard a charter plane heading to Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport have died following a crash.

The flight, a Cessna 441, is believed to have departed Anchorage and crashed while approaching the remote site in Alaska.

A spokesperson from the US military said that following the crash, search and rescue teams landed near the site, but ultimately confirmed that there were tragically no survivors.

US Air Force Lt Gen Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan Command, wrote: "This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve.

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"These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment."

He further noted that the names of the passengers and crew will be released 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

The radar site is managed by the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center, and is part of a network of remote sites that tracks aircraft in and around Alaska’s airspace, the Alaskan Command said.

The crash allegedly occurred on approach of Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport. (Google Maps)

Davis added: "Our absolute priority right now is providing unwavering support to their families, friends, and teammates during this devastating time. We are profoundly grateful for the swift and tireless response of our search and recovery professionals."

In a statement on X following the tragedy, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski wrote: "I’ve traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski published a tribute on X. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue Coordination Center for responding to the site. Alaska is praying for those on board, their loved ones, and the team at Security Aviation."

Security Aviation notes that the charter plane has capacity to seat up to nine passengers, and has the ability to cruise at 330 mph at 28,000 feet.

On its website, Security Aviation state that its 'fleet of Cessna Conquests are ideally suited for flights in Alaska with challenging weather and airport environments'.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and an investigation into the incident is now expected to begin.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted that and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead on the investigation.

NTSB spokesperson Clint Johnson said: "We are launching a team to Cape Newenham. They’re gonna be coming up from Seattle, joined by some of our investigators here in Anchorage as well and headed to the site probably in the next couple of days, weather permitting."

This is a breaking story, more to follow...