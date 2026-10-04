Woman, 28, diagnosed with ‘attention-seeking’ disorder after spotting shared traits with killer
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Woman, 28, diagnosed with ‘attention-seeking’ disorder after spotting shared traits with killer

A diagnosis eventually helped her understand the jealousy and attention-seeking that had shaped her relationships

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Mental Health, Psychology

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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