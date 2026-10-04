Woman, 28, diagnosed with ‘attention-seeking’ disorder after spotting shared traits with killer

Dayzee Bell, 28, was watching an episode of Deadly Women when she began recognizing some uncomfortable similarities between herself and the subject of the documentary.

The episode focused on American killer Theresa Riggi, who had been diagnosed with histrionic personality disorder (HPD) after stabbing her three children to death in 2010.

Dayzee, from Wisconsin, subsequently spoke to her psychiatrist about what she had noticed and was diagnosed with HPD in August 2024.

The condition is an enduring psychiatric disorder characterized by a pervasive pattern of attention-seeking behavior and exaggerated emotional displays.

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For Dayzee, that had shown up throughout her relationships, with an intense need for attention and reassurance from romantic partners and friends.

She says she became particularly jealous in romantic relationships and would worry excessively that her partner was cheating.

“I got married in 2021 because I was so clingy and obsessive for that person's validation,” Dayzee said.

The couple separated in 2023 before officially divorcing in 2024, with Dayzee saying jealousy had contributed to the end of the relationship.

She says similar behavior had contributed to the breakdown of her other romantic relationships, while her friendships were also affected.

“I was always wanting to tell people dramatic stories and cried in front of colleagues and friends alike, just for the attention,” she said.

Dayzee would also repeatedly ask friends if they were available to spend time together and, at times, asked them to stay home from work so they could hang out.

“I would ask friends to stay back from work just to spend time with me, but after a while they all got sick of it,” she said.

Dayzee Bell was diagnosed with histrionic personality disorder in August 2024. (SWNS)

What are the symptoms of histrionic personality disorder?

Dayzee says she can now identify similar behavior dating back to childhood.

She remembers repeatedly checking whether friends were free to hang out and having strong emotional reactions to being picked last in gym class.

“I didn’t feel like I was good enough in gym class when that would happen,” she said.

She also recalls internalizing those feelings rather than acting out at school, describing herself as shy.

Even after recognizing the patterns, Dayzee says her diagnosis did not immediately make her want to change.

Instead, she spent around a year leaning into the behavior, during which she says she lost her remaining friendships.

Her desire for attention also affected her aerial dancing. Dayzee continued performing despite a carpal tunnel injury in her right wrist because of the validation she received from impressing people with her tricks.

The injury eventually became serious enough to require surgery in June 2026.

“I literally would not look after myself or stop performing despite my wrist feeling worse and worse from aerial dancing,” she said.

Bell says she got married in 2021 because she was “so clingy and obsessive” for her partner’s validation. (SWNS

How is Dayzee Bell treating histrionic personality disorder?

Dayzee does not take medication specifically for HPD and says her treatment mainly involves therapy with her psychiatrist.

Her recovery from wrist surgery has also forced her to step back from aerial dancing for at least a couple of months, giving her time to focus on herself rather than seeking validation from others.

“I've been enjoying my own company more and making an effort to not look to others for attention or validation,” she said.

Dayzee has been keeping herself occupied by baking cakes, watching new shows and singing.

She is now also trying to build new relationships, saying she realized this year that she is bisexual and is interested in dating women.

She has been using Tinder both to date and to meet friends, and says she has recently started talking to a woman on TikTok.

“We’ve been connecting the last few days and it’s been really nice finally talking to a new friend,” Dayzee said.