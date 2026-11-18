A former Russian spy has detailed how agents would use 'honey traps' to target powerful people and gain influence.

Aliia Roza, a ‘sex spy’ turned women’s empowerment coach, explained in a recent interview with NDTV that she was trained in techniques associated with honey trapping as she was introduced to espionage.

"In the beginning, I was introduced to this military world because my father, who was at that time a high-ranking officer, brought me to the criminal investigation department, fighting human and drug trafficking," she told the outlet.

She was enrolled in a programme that specialised on honey trapping, which saw her learning techniques in seduction, persuasion, influence and communication, according to NDTV.

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Roza's previous role in Russia involved her manipulating men to gain information.

She trained in espionage (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The 41-year-old explained to NDTV that training involved studying psychological techniques to influence how a person thinks and behaves.

Roza told the outlet the training was undertaken so she could 'understand how an individual responds to different situations and gradually establish a connection'.

She grew up in Moscow and comes from a line of high-ranking military officers, which meant she was 'obliged' to follow suit and serve her country.

The former Russian spy used her desirability to deceive targets, despite the fact she didn't know how to converse with men.

"At 18, I was virgin, I didn't have any boyfriend," she explained on the Diary of A CEO podcast. "My father taught me only psychology, physical training and gun shooting...So when I came to my first lesson, I didn't have any idea."

While she may no longer be involved in secret missions, Roza's previous line of work has altered her perception on relationships to the point where she is prevented from feeling genuine attraction towards someone.

Aliia Roza is a former spy (Ryan Emberley/amfAR via Getty Images)

"I have worked with therapists for the last 15 years in order to fix this problem and it's still not fixed," she said on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

"I know too much about the man's brain. So for me, it's very hard to relax and trust or like somebody."

She continued: "I actually would love to experience love. But I don't think I ever did, unfortunately. To be honest, I can't. That's why I keep myself single, because I don't want to hurt any man.

"Every man I am with, they become obsessed. But for me it's not love, it's a honey trap, it's obsession. I never missed anyone. I never had emotional attachment. If you would ask me what you prioritise - love or career or work - I would always say work."