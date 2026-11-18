JD Vance abruptly canceled plans earlier today (November 18) after being asked to attend meetings about outages affecting US services.

The vice president was scheduled to attend The New York Times DealBook Summit, but a last-minute change of plan saw him stay in Washington DC.

The sudden reversal came after growing concern among US citizens, despite the Trump administration insisting there is no evidence the incidents are linked or part of a wider, organized cyberattack.

The DealBook Summit's host, Andrew Ross Sorkin, informed attendees that the vice president would not be appearing as planned prior to the event beginning.

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He said: "We were going to be joined by the Vice President, but I am sad to report that we got a call literally probably now 20 or 30 minutes ago that he is not going to be able to join us today.

The vice president canceled his plans at the last minute (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"He was called to stay back in Washington. As you know, Secret Service, because you lived through the lines, has been here all night, readying for his entrance here at Dealbook."

Sorkin added: "All of this comes, of course, amid a series of outages from Microsoft, the NSA, the airline ground stop, JPMorgan, and Zelle, and I am told that he is needed in Washington to deal with a series of meetings that are taking place as we speak."

Public services including transportation, banking, communications and government systems, have been affected.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that while 'people are fearful' about the outages, which recently included all flights being grounded in the US, that the country is 'not under systemic attack'.

He said: "These events, one has nothing to do with the other, they are not inter-related."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged people to remain calm (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In the last week alone, a major Microsoft outage, a technical glitch that grounded flights across the country for hours, and reported problems at the National Security Agency, have added to the disruption, alongside outages affecting major US banks and tech giants such as Apple.

Rubio told reporters at the White House: "Every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber-criminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country."

Speaking with the BBC, Vice President of Threat Intelligence for Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, Sherrod DeGrippo, added: "What this week really underscores is how tightly coupled, and fragile, our core digital infrastructure is, where a single software bug or router failure can cascade nationwide."

It comes just a day after Vance said 'we don’t see a crisis coming down' during an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle.

"A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water," the VP said.

"My answer to that is no. We don’t see a crisis coming down," Vance added, before noting that 'you have to be prepared for everything'.

"We want to make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes," he said.