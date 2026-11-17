JD Vance has told Americans they 'don't need to build a bunker' following weeks of concern, but insists they 'need to be prepared'.

In recent weeks, people around the world have been attempting to stockpile in case of emergency. Last month, Dan Bongino, the former FBI Deputy Director, urged Americans to have at least three days of food and power ready as governments overseas and the Pentagon plan for emergencies.

"Have yourself an emergency radio, have yourself some batteries, get yourself some emergency food, get yourself a rain collection and water filtration, some filtration tablets," he said on The Dan Bongino Show podcast, telling Americans to 'get their stuff today'.

Advert

Countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia have all issued guidance encouraging households to stock up on food, water and essential supplies. However, the Vice President has insisted that Americans do not need to go as far as building a bunker to prepare for potential emergencies.

"A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water," Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"My answer to that is no. We don’t see a crisis coming down," he added. Vance did, however, assure that 'you have to be prepared for everything'.

"We want to make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes," he said.

Vance claimed that all the reports were 'basic good government', once again promising Americans that they had no need to be living in fear.

The VP then went on to praise Donald Trump, adding: "What the president has been so successful at is ensuring we are reinvesting in the United States of America and we are better prepared for crises. That doesn’t mean crisis is around the corner, that just means you’ve got a government who is actually preparing for it."

Elsewhere, Vance said he 'hadn't yet decided' whether he was going to run for President in 2028.

JD Vance said he 'hasn't decided' whether he's going to run for president (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I haven't made a decision. We'll figure it out sometime next year," he told Ingraham. "When I make a decision, I'll be all in on whatever that decision is."

Although Trump has continuously expressed his desire to run for president again, The Twenty-Second Amendment says: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Last month, the Vice President said he believed Trump would endorse him if he ran, although revealed that the pair hadn't yet had a conversation about it.







