JD Vance makes bold claim to Americans as gas prices soar due to Iran war

JD Vance has shared a bold statement to Americans amid the growing gas prices as a result of the ongoing Iran conflict.

US drivers may have to spend more on their commutes as gas prices grew amid the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran.

Earlier this month, oil prices grew, with US West Texas Intermediate Crude jumping up more than six percent to $71.19 per barrel, while Brent crude oil soared almost nine percent to $79.31 per barrel. As a result, experts shared a grim forecast, predicting that some gas station prices could grow by as much as 30 percent.

JD Vance spoke out amid the conflict (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

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As of March 4, gas prices in America had hiked by 20 to 30 cents per gallon, said USA Today – something which US citizens are understandably unhappy about.

Furthermore, Trump himself warned that it the conflict might go on for longer than expected. Initial projections suggested four to five weeks of combat, but now the president has said it might 'go far longer than that' as the US military has the 'capability' to do so.

On Thursday (March 19), gas prices grew after an Iranian attack on the Ras Laffan energy complex in Qatar. Earlier there was an Israeli attack on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field.

JD Vance has warned that Americans should therefore comfort themselves with the knowledge that allies are ‘suffering more than we are’ from soaring gas and oil prices.

Speaking to crowds on Wednesday, the vice president said US allies are ‘suffering from this, frankly, more than we are’.

He said this was because they had, ‘focused on a lot of green energy scams and they’re hurting a lot more than we are’.

President Trump said he didn't know Kent well but 'thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy' (ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

Vance added: “As much as we’ve got to focus on getting these gas prices down, the reality is overseas they’re feeling it far worse than we did because we’ve taken the steps to protect our economy.”

Trump had previously issued a warning to NATO allies if they didn't assist him in securing the Strait of Hormuz, it would result in global prices skyrocketing. The passage is used to export goods such as crude oil to the world and Iran has effectively blocked it amid the conflict in the region.

In a number of angry remarks filmed at the White House, President Trump revealed the details of a private phone call with UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, calling him 'terrible' Starmer for failing to offer mine sweeping vessels or ships as he had to talk to 'his team' first.

“You’re our oldest ally, and we spend a lot of money on, you know, NATO and all of these things to protect you. I mean, we’re protecting them…," he said.

“I think it’s terrible... I was not happy with the UK. I think they’ll be involved, maybe, but they should be involved enthusiastically.”