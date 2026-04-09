JD Vance has turned to an unexpected metaphor to explain the Iran ceasefire plan, likening his wife Usha’s supposed 'right to skydive' in a puzzling comparison. Advert Advert Advert Choose your content:

The U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday (April 7) after more than five weeks of conflict.

President Donald Trump said since the beginning of the war that his aim was to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump, 79, wrote via his social media platform, Truth Social, this week.

Tehran has agreed to cease counter-attacks and pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, allowing safe transit of vessels, according to Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, as per Reuters.

Vance was asked about Iran's nuclear future following the two-week ceasefire deal (Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images)

Vance was recently asked about the ceasefire deal between the U.S. and Iran while in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday. A reporter asked the VP, ‘Do you see a scenario in which the administration may be willing to agree to allow Iran to continue enriching uranium for civilian nuclear purposes?’

Nuclear energy can also be used to generate electricity and through the process of desalination, it can provide drinkable water, in addition to weaponry.

“What the president has said is that we don’t want Iran to have the capacity to build a nuclear weapon. The president has also said that we don’t want Iran enriching towards a nuclear weapon and we want Iran to give up the nuclear fuel. Those are going to be our demands during the negotiation.”

Vance later mentioned that Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, mentioned that the country’s 10-point proposal to bring the war to an end including ‘Iran’s right to enrichment’.

Iran issued a 10-point ceasefire plan as Trump declared 'total and complete victory' (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“I thought to myself, you know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane,” Vance said regarding Ghalibaf’s comment

“We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do,” Vance continued.

Ghalibaf had made the comment as part of a longer statement about the peace plan, which he said Trump had called a ‘workable basis on which to negotiate’.

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Featured Image Credit: JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP via Getty Images