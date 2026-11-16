Customers from some of America’s most major banks have reported financial service outages on Monday.

According to downdetector.com the affected US banks include Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo. Users also reported issues with the Zelle digital payments app.

However, a Zelle spokesperson told CBS News the service was ‘operating as it should’, but customers using Zelle to access affected institutions could face a delay.

"Consumers use Zelle through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their funds," a Zelle spokesperson said.

Advert

A Zelle spokesperson said its services were not directly impacted (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Consumers do not have a separate Zelle account, and Zelle does not hold consumer funds."

Early Warning Services, which acts as a network operator for Zelle, is share owned by financial institutions, including Capital One, JPMorgan, PNC Bank, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Bank of America.

A Chase spokesperson said in a statement: "Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds."

They added, "we are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Chase customers reported being sent a message which said "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

Chase customers reported they were affected (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The outage was first reported on Monday morning, and by 2pm ET almost 4,800 Chase users reported problems to Downdetector.

Reported problems included logging into accounts online, viewing statements and balances, carrying out transactions and wire services.

ATMs and mobile banking services were also reportedly affecting Bank of America customers, the site reported.

Online accounts and mobile apps were also affected for U.S. Bank customers who also reported issues transferring funds.

Chase customers said they were caught up in the outage (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Problems with logging into accounts in addition to checking account balances and completing transactions were all problems reported by Wells Fargo customers.

A spokesperson for U.S. Bank denied the financial institution’s systems were directly impacted by the outage.

"However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays," the company said in a statement to CBS News.

This is a breaking new story - more information to follow