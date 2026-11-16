About to embark on your first ever cruise? Well, you'll want to keep these nine unwritten rules swore by passengers in mind.

While cruise ships are meant to be all good times, there is certainly some rule breaking that occurs which can make the experience frustrating for passengers.

According to the Royal Caribbean Blog, sticking to these nine rules should make the experience a joyful one for all, and it all begins respecting the buffet line.

Buffet line etiquette

You're probably thinking what on earth could go wrong in the line for food, but quite a lot according to the Royal Caribbean Blog if a certain rule is broken.

The passengers voicing their expert opinion explained that you should never jump the queue for the buffet.

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They explain: "Even if you only want one item, like a piece of toast or fruit, please wait your turn. Generally, the buffet line moves steadily, so there's no need to squeeze past other passengers or reach around them."

The blog went on to explain that if you're unsure if a passenger is standing in line there's no harm is asking to see if you can move ahead.

Don't be jumping that buffet line queue (Getty Stock Photo)

Be mindful of other passengers

It can certainly be an exciting time heading on a cruise ship, but the blog warns it's important to be mindful of the hundreds, if not thousands, of passengers onboard.

The travel enthusiasts explain: "Cruise lines expect guests to let loose. However, you should be mindful of how your behavior affects those around you. For example, don't shout or run through the hallways, especially late at night when other passengers are trying to sleep.

"Something else to avoid is being disruptive during live entertainment."

Sun bed wars

Guests going down to the swimming pool early on, putting their towels down on a sun lounger to basically 'reserve them', and then heading off for hours and never actually using the bed; you've really got to hate sun bed wars.

And according to the Royal Caribbean blog, it's an unwritten rule many are breaking.

No more sun bed wars, please! (Getty Stock Photo)

Some cruise ship companies have adopted a policy to prevent passengers from hogging beds, including Carnival Cruise Line who have 'a system designed to ensure that all guests are able to enjoy equal access to sun loungers by preventing seat saving in outdoor deck areas'.

Being polite to crew members

While that may go out without saying, the blog explained that crew members deserve more than just a 'Thank You' from passengers.

"Crew members work around the clock to ensure you have a memorable vacation. From cabin attendants and dining room servers to entertainers, bartenders, and more, countless people work behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly," the blog explains.

Punctuality

It's obviously important you arrive on time for boarding the cruise ship to begin with, though punctuality is also important when it comes to all aspects on the cruising experience.

They wrote on the Royal Caribbean blog: "While you might think it's okay to run late to your dinner reservation, cruise ship restaurants often have set dining times. Arriving late can mean holding up your table or missing part of your meal."

Elevator etiquette

Lifts can often get crowded on cruise ships with the thousands on board.

And while it may be frustrating waiting for the elevator after a show or a meal, you shouldn't rush in it the minute it arrives.

Instead, the blog advises you stand to one side and wait for the other passengers to exit safely first.

Cruise transportation

It can be pretty easy to forget about the transportation to the cruise when all you're buzzing about is getting on the ship.

Whether that be via flying or car, it's crucial to plan ahead.

Experts on the blog explain: "For starters, avoid flying in on embarkation day. Delays, canceled flights, and lost baggage issues can quickly ruin your trip before you have the chance to see the ship in person.

"The same principle applies to transportation on embarkation day. Give yourself plenty of time to get to the port, especially if you're sailing out of somewhere as busy as Miami."

Planning ahead for cruise transportation is vital (Yin Liqin/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Kids

While some cruises don't permit children on board, others allow the family to come on board and passengers who penned their thoughts on the Royal Caribbean blog have urged parents to take a strong stance when it comes to disciplining their children.

"For example, children shouldn't be allowed to run through the hallways, bang on cabin doors, splash around in hot tubs, or shout in public areas," the blog explains.

Smoking

Smoking is permitted on cruise ships in designated areas and breaking this unwritten rule could get you in hot bother.

Crew members will be more than happy to point you in the direction of the smoking zones.