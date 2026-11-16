Police footage shows wild aftermath of underage party as parents arrested with extreme details released

A mom and dad from Virginia turned themselves in to the police after a party for their teenage sons seemingly ended up in chaos.

Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, were charged with maintaining a common nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on November 6, when a party they allegedly threw spiraled out of control.

Bodycam footage from Fairfax County police responders shows the parents explaining the situation, which allegedly saw 100 to 300 school-aged children turn up to the home to set off fireworks and consume alcohol.

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Per Fox News, police responded to multiple 911 calls at around 9:03 p.m., which claimed there was a party at the house that was becoming a nuisance.

Upon arrival, authorities were forced to disperse crowds, and the parents were arrested later after turning themselves in and were reportedly released on $1,000 unsecured bonds.

The couple allegedly planned a small gathering for a group of eighth graders, however, they claim the invitation ended up on Snapchat and soon got the attention of students at a local high school.

Aubrey said he and his wife struggled to keep them out of their back yard, and despite Fox News reporting the police as describing the scene as an ‘underage drinking party’, he disputes it.

Apparently, the invitation was clear about there being no alcohol at the party, and that he and his wife supervised the entire time.

"No, we haven't had any alcohol. We've been making sure," Lisa can be seen stating in body camera footage.

Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan were arrested (Fairfax County Police Department)

Aubrey said the party lasted 45 minutes and noted things began to get beyond his grasp only minutes before the police arrived on the scene.

"They wanted to maintain a safe place, free from alcohol, for kids to have a good time, but they had no control about all the kids that arrived and caused chaos in their neighborhood," the couple's attorney, Alaric Piette, told the outlet.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said of the incident: "I think it's universally a bad idea to host anything at a home."

However, it seems he need not worry about it occurring again, as the parents claim they’re over the celebrations.

"There will be no more," Aubrey told FOX 5 DC. "We're done."

Following the incident, the couple allegedly sent their sons to their neighbors' homes to apologize for the crowd after police had dispersed the partygoers.

The dad disputed suggestions that alcohol was allowed at the party (FOX 5 Washington DC)

"The lesson is just make sure you're watching Snapchat," Aubrey said.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors," the police department said. "While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly. We encourage parents and homeowners to remain mindful of activities taking place on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking, and contact police if concerns arise or a situation begins to escalate."