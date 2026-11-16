Police footage shows wild aftermath of underage party as parents arrested with extreme details released
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Police footage shows wild aftermath of underage party as parents arrested with extreme details released

Authorities said the incident 'serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Fairfax County Police Department/Facebook

Topics: Parenting, US News, Police, Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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