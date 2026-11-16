Scientists make major Alzheimer's breakthrough after discovering how to trigger brain's 'cleanup crew'
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Scientists make major Alzheimer's breakthrough after discovering how to trigger brain's 'cleanup crew'

Scientists have identified the 'front-line' defence gene, which could help with finding a cure

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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