Scientists warn El Niño could trigger 500,000 deaths as they urge WHO to declare global health emergency
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Scientists warn El Niño could trigger 500,000 deaths as they urge WHO to declare global health emergency

It could be deadlier than the 2009 swine flu pandemic, experts warned

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: El Niño, Weather, World News, Science

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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