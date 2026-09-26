Trump admin's response explained as experts warn 'Godzilla' El Niño could cause 450,000 deaths by February 2027
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Trump admin's response explained as experts warn 'Godzilla' El Niño could cause 450,000 deaths by February 2027

A newly-released report has mapped out exactly which countries are expected to be hit hardest as temperatures climb

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment, Weather, Donald Trump

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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