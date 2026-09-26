Amazon Prime customers who meet these three requirements could get up to $200 starting next week
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Amazon Prime customers who meet these three requirements could get up to $200 starting next week

Millions more Prime members are being swept into a revised FTC settlement worth $2.5 billion.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Amazon, Money

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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