Man who spent 18 days in a coma claims Jesus had a message for him when they came face to face
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Man who spent 18 days in a coma claims Jesus had a message for him when they came face to face

Gabe Poirot was in a coma for 18 days after a skateboarding accident

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Fox News

Topics: US News, Religion

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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