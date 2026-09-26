Man who spent 18 days in a coma claims Jesus had a message for him when they came face to face

A man says that he met Jesus after spending 18 days in a coma following a skateboarding accident, and that Jesus had a message.

Gabe Poirot was 20 years old when he hit an object in the road while travelling on his skateboard at around 30mph, sending him hurtling from the skateboard, before hitting his head on the sidewalk.

Unfortunately, Gabe had not been wearing a helmet at the time, and as a result he suffered from catastrophic head injuries, saying that he was aware of his friends praying around him while he was unconscious.

Following the accident on October 25 2021, Gabe ended up unconscious for 18 days, during which time he said that he spoke to Jesus.

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Speaking to the Heaven Meets Earth podcast, Gabe, who has over 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed a message that he claimed Jesus had for him while he was unconscious.

He said: "When Jesus looked at me, he picked up my face, and he said 'Gabriel, why are you concerned about that which has been paid for?'"

Gabe described Jesus as being Middle Eastern-looking (The Lila Rose Show/YouTube)

It's not the first time that Gabe has spoken about his experience, as he had previously opened up about how it had felt as he was unconscious in an appearance on The Christian Broadcasting Network.

In that interview, he said that it had felt as though he was being 'suctioned up to an appointment with Him'.

He added: "It was like this city of pure glory, pure light, pure love. But then, as the closer I got to the centre of the city, He was there waiting for me. Seeing Him changed everything."

Gabe has also described how Jesus had appeared to him during these interactions he claims he had while unconscious on christian podcast The Lila Rose Show.

"He was about 5ft 11 [to] 6ft. Met me eye-to-eye," he said. "He was darker-toned skinned, close to like Middle Eastern, yet eternity at the same time. So, he was 33 yet eternal."

Gabe described how Jesus had also had 'slightly curly' hair which was of medium length.

When the podcast then displayed a common depiction of Jesus, Gabe said: "I like that painting, but can I tell you... there is no image that you can hold in your hands that does him justice. Nothing does him justice."

Gabe Poirot nearly died after a devastating skateboarding accident (The Lila Rose Show/YouTube)

Gabe has also previously spoken about a four-word phrase which he says he heard repeated a lot while he was in a coma.

He said that he could see Jesus 'everywhere', saying: "The mountains and the trees. As the wind hits the leaves, they'll blow back and forth and they have a note to them. They'll sing 'worthy is the lamb'.

"And then the waves and the rivers of the waters of life will receive that same note and they'll sing back, 'worthy is the lamb'."

The phrase 'worthy is the lamb' comes from the Book of Revelation, the apocalyptic vision of John of Patmos which also contains critiques of political corruption in Ancient Rome at the time.

In context, John describes a big group of angels all chanting, according to the King James Version of The Bible: "Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing".