Man who 'met Jesus' during 18-day coma shares four-word phrase he kept hearing in heaven

A man who nearly died following a skateboarding accident shared what he witnessed and heard while in an 18-day coma.

Gabe Poirot cracked his skull open after falling off his skateboard while going around 30mph. He wasn't wearing a helmet at the time so the injuries were significant.

Gabe ended up being in a coma for 18 days and it was during this time he says he met Jesus Christ.

Speaking on The Lila Rose podcast earlier this year, Gabe described what Jesus looked liked.

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He said he was 5ft 11 to 6ft tall with 'darker-toned skin' and 33 years old. Jesus also had slightly curly hair, according to Gabe.

In interview with Kayleigh McEnany in March on Fox News, Gabe shared further details about his religious experience in the immediate aftermath of his accident.

Gabe shattered his skull aged 20 after a skateboarding accident (Fox News)

"It was pretty wild because I was above my own body," he shared. "I looked at it and said 'wow, that's me but that's not me because I am fully alive now.' It was just my body. Like, that was it."

He went to recall: "Then I was suctioned up, not just to a place, the heaven I was headed for isn't just a destination. Heaven is a person."

During his coma, Gabe apparently saw Jesus 'everywhere'. "The mountains and the trees," he explained of where he saw Jesus. "As the wind hits the leaves, they'll blow back and forth and they have a note to them. They'll sing 'worthy is the lamb'.

"And then the waves and the rivers of the waters of life will receive that same note and they'll sing back, 'worthy is the lamb'."

Ultimately Jesus sent him 'back to [his] body' and gave him a message – he told Gabe to 'tell people who I really am' and to tell his family specifically that he was 'coming back soon'.

Gabe says he met Jesus Christ during his 18-day coma (Fox News)

Before he woke up, a close family friend named Ginger prayed over Gabe. Recalling the experience, Ginger told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN): "I looked at him and I said, Gabe, you know my voice. You know, when I pray, I know you can hear me.

"I know you're unconscious, but I know that you know I'm here. I'm going to pray that you wake up. You've got to wake up. You cannot stay in this coma."

Gabe believes it was Ginger's prayers that 'formed a bridge' for him to return back to Earth.

"I literally saw these bridges that were being formed," he insisted. "And sure enough, the bridges gathered. And then Jesus united himself with them, and they got bigger. And bigger and bigger."

Gabe continued: "And as everyone was on the Earth, I saw the prayers of those like Ginger. I saw her praying over my body. I saw my parents and my family and my friends and, I saw those prayers go right into the heart of Christ – it was those prayers that I was actually sent back on."