El Niño estimated to cause 450,000 deaths in nine months as people urged to stock up on specific items
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El Niño estimated to cause 450,000 deaths in nine months as people urged to stock up on specific items

There are 10 countries in particular that are expected to be hit the hardest

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Environment, World News, Science, Weather

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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