Key signs of condition scientists have described as 'worst pain you can possibly feel'

A doctor has come out to reveal how you can spot signs of a condition that is the worst pain you can feel, and it’s not what you think.

Pain is subjective, and one person’s toe-stub, is another person’s kidney stones, but what can’t be disputed is that this one condition has been certified by science as being worse than conditions like fractures, being stabbed, or a migraine.

The study - published in 2020, asked 1,6000 people if the condition in question was comparable to the above.

What they found that that those polled revealed that it was in fact, the most painful condition they had experienced, with the respondents giving it a mean score of 9.7 out of 10 on its pain rating.

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According to the Mayo Clinic, it is 'a very painful type of headache' that 'occurs in periods of frequent attacks known as clusters'.

A cluster headache is the 'worst' (Getty Stock Images)

It adds: “Cluster headache has a certain type of pain and pattern of attacks. A diagnosis depends on describing the pain, where it is, how bad it is and other symptoms. How often headaches happen and how long they last also are important.”

According to Dr Elie Sader, a Neurologist and Pain Specialist who shares his insights on TikTok under the Dr Painkiller: Migraine and Pain handle, the cluster headache comes with many symptoms, that you might not realize is stemming from this one condition.

In a game where the expert was revealing whether symptoms were indicative of a cluster headache or a migraine, he revealed the shocking ways it can present itself.

He noted in the video the following symptoms:

Restless, pacing or rocking

Excruciating pain

15 minutes to a three-hour pain period

Teary eye, runny nose, and eyelid droop

Affects 0.1 percent of the population

The Mayo Clinic also describes the symptoms as including periods of having cluster headaches that last weeks, or even months.

Symptoms of a cluster headache include sharp pain behind one eye that spreads to other areas of the face, head and neck.

There may also be pain on one side of the head, along with skin color changes on the side of the face that hurts.





But despite how they might feel, cluster headaches are not life-threatening.

They're extremely rare and just like what the expert says, impact 0.1 percent of the global population, per Cleveland Clinic.

Online, people have been agreeing with the doc and sharing their experiences with cluster headaches.

“I will die on the hill that cluster headache is 100x worse than migraines,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Today I learned, I don't only have migraines, but also cluster headaches. Thank you so much, I really appreciate this.”

Someone else said: “The craziest part about he cluster headaches that I had was that you could set a clock by them. They occurred at the exact same times every day before they just vanished one day.”