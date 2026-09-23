Hurricane Polo is most powerful cyclone US has seen in decades as warning issued
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Hurricane Polo is most powerful cyclone US has seen in decades as warning issued

Hurricane Polo changed from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane within 24 hours on September 22

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Weather, Mexico

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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