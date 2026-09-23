US couple shares their chilling story after being caught in fatal Nepal floods

Just weeks after the fatal floods swept through Nepal’s Himalayan river valley, a couple have come out to reveal their devastating experience.

The Nepali army, local rescue teams, and pools of help gathered from surrounding countries are still working to retrieve those who were swept away in the floods that left approximately 4,250 tourists unaccounted for, and over 1,000 dead.

The floods hit the country on the border with China on August 26, and according to reports, the floods are believed to have been caused by a glacier that collapsed near the border with China's autonomous Tibet region.

The search and rescue, and then retrieval efforts have been substantial, and survivors have been speaking out about what they saw the moment the water struck.

Advert

Now, a Suwanee couple is safely home in the US, however, those they traveled with remain missing.

Mita and Hemant Parikh are the sole survivors of their group (CBS Atlanta/ YouTube)

Mita and Hemant Parikh were part of a group of 47 people on a spiritual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, and spoke with CBS News Atlanta about how the last month has been for the pair, as well as the terrifying event itself.

The Parikhs revealed that it was only due to a chance choice the pair made, that they survived.

"That's what we talk to each other every single day," Mita said. "Why did we decide this way?"

The couple had been planning their pilgrimage for 15 years, as Mita said: "Everybody has a bucket list, but this bucket list, you don't choose it. God chooses for you."

When the opportunity arose for them to strike it off their list, they joined a group of 47 people, including families from the US and Australia – which included several children.

The pair had even made plans to travel with some of the group after the pilgrimage was over.

However, none of the missing families, nor the seven guides, have been found either dead or alive.

The reason Mita and Hemant remained as survivors of the trip, purely because they wanted to see Lhasa and Everest Base Camp before re-joining the rest of their group in Saga.

For them, it wasn’t an ordinary plan.

"Usually we argue, or tickets are expensive — no, let's not go," Mita said. "But I don't know why we both agreed."





While the Parikhs were away from the group, the massive flash flood swept through the river valley where the travelers were staying, but they didn’t think it was too serious.

"Our guide said that, you know, there was a flood," Hemant said. "And so I thought … it's not a big deal. There's always floods."

However, after leaving the Everest site, the pair were met with numerous missed calls and texts from family asking if they were safe.

It turns out that their only saving grace was making the choice to detour that day.

"The hotel is not there anymore," Hemant said. "Not a single piece of concrete or pillar or anything. Nothing is there."

Despite returning to Atlanta, the pair haven’t been able to forget those they lost.

"As soon as I close my eyes, I see Kailash, and I see the people," Mita said. "I don't know what happened."

"I ask myself why?" Hemant said. "And I don't have an answer."

Ultimately, their spontaneous trip is one that plays on their mind.

"That's what keeps me awake," Mita said. "Why? Why God chose us to live. So there has to be some purpose, right?"