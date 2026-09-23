US couple shares their chilling story after being caught in fatal Nepal floods
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US couple shares their chilling story after being caught in fatal Nepal floods

Mita and Hemant Parikh were part of a group of 47 people on a spiritual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CBS Atlanta/YouTube

Topics: World News, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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